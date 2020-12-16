Neal’s Wheels shatters record for most donations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has outdone itself this year.

Every year, KETK’s own Neal Barton asks the community to donate new bikes, mopeds, or scooters so that children in need can have a way to enjoy the outdoors. The program is called “Neal’s Wheels.”

Despite how tough 2020 has been on the region and the world, viewers showed their kindness with nearly 200 donations, by far the most the station has ever received,

The bikes are all donated to the Salvation Army, which showed up at the station on Tuesday to take them away in trucks.

KETK would also like to thank Peltier Chevrolet for being a drop-off point as well for donations.