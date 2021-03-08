Neighborhoods in South Longview being revitalized by local builders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Some neighborhoods in the southern part of Longview are getting a much needed makeover, thanks to a group of local builders.

In order to add growth to this area, construction companies have banded together to take a leap of faith and already started building new houses.

Corey Shaw, owner of Shaw Construction, based in Longview, says he and his team have already completed several houses and are working to finish the one you see below.

Shaw is building craftsman style homes, which he says will help these newer builds blend in with the existing properties.

“If you look down, go down, I-20, all the new, even the business side of things have gone north. Nobody’s investing back on the southside anymore. And my objective here is to try to help build up the southside and give back to the community.” 

Corey Shaw

So far, every house Shaw’s built, he’s sold. Most of them are selling for less than $200,000.

