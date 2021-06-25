Netflix magician teaming up with Texas group to stop Alzheimer’s

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Magician and comedian Justin Willman is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association in Dallas and Northeast Texas to help make Alzheimer’s disappear. He is hosting Magic for Memories, a virtual variety show filled with magic tricks, music, and more.

With him will be special guests like Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles, Weird Al Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Jim Gaffigan, as well as neuroscientist and New York Times best-selling author of Still Alice, Lisa Genova.

The mission of Magic for Memories is to spread awareness and raise critical funds for The Alzheimer’s Association. This cause is one close to Willman’s heart. His mother passed away last Spring from Alzheimer’s complications, and he is using his platform to support the fight to end this disease.

“My mom passed away last May after a decades-long battle with Alzheimer’s. Um, kinda out of that time of grief I didn’t really have live performing. My suitcases were packed to go on tour last March and obviously that didn’t happen, so I didn’t have this live performing outlet really to be my self-therapy. SO, I started doing shows on ZOOM. I created the show Magic for Humans at Home. And it kind of really helped me heal.” Justin Willman, Magician Comedian

Everyone is invited to join in on the interactive ZOOM with Justin and his friends. Because this event is virtual, people can join in from anywhere and it is fun for the whole family. The show starts at 7 p.m Central time on Saturday.

Tickets are available for just a $40 donation. There are also VIP tickets for $150. This includes a meet-and-greet afterward via ZOOM. While supplies last, for a $1000 donation guests will be invited to take part in a magic trick, as well as receive 10 tickets to give out to family/friends. To purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

Magic for Memories benefits multiple chapters of The Alzheimer’s Association across the U.S. Helping to raise critical funds locally, which fund education programs, but also globally to help fund research to take steps closer to ending this disease that has affected millions of people.