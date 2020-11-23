New action-sports complex in Longview ready for kids to get rolling

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Dodson Action Sports Complex at Ingram Park is set to open this week.

“Due to COVID-19 guidelines, no formal grand opening event is planned, but crews are working to have the park open to residents,” said information from the city.

Those who helped make the park possible plan at some point to bring in action-sports athletes to “check it out,” the posting said.

The project was spearheaded by Brian Dodson, who received help from the city of Longview and local contributors.

The park will be a venue for skateboarding, bicycling and rollerblading.

“There’s always been a need for the kids to have a safe place that way they’re not practicing on the street or in the schools,” Dodson told KETK earlier this year.

Dodson, a BMX biker, said that when he was growing up in Longview, the city did not have a park like this.

“Now that I have kids and there’s still a need for it here. We wanted to make sure that the kids here have a place. There are so many kids here that are literally just sitting at home with nowhere to go. I couldn’t live here any longer and know that there wasn’t a safe place to ride,” he said earlier.

The funding for the park came from the city of Longview and area businesses and organizations.