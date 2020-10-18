New Hope United Methodist Church receives a Texas Historical Marker

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the New Hope United Methodist Church received a Texas Historical Marker by State Representative Keith Bell.

The marker tells the story of the Jackson family and how the church came to be after their generational impact.

Courtesy of New Hope United Methodist Church @newhopebrownsboro

The marker reads:

New Hope United Methodist Church

Located south of Brownsboro in the community known as New Hope, the New Hope United Methodist Church began as a small gathering in a combination school and church building. Church records began in 1884, but services likely date to the 1860s, when several pioneer families moved to Vale Springs from the Friendship community.

In 1889, members moved their church to land donated by James Thomas Jackson and his wife, Mariah “Aunt Click” Jackson. The church and school building was moved to a hill until a new frame building could be erected. While located on New Hope Hill, the church was renamed New Hope Methodist Episcopal Church, south. In 1983, the church established new Hope Cemetery when Church members’ children contracted typhoid fever. As a small rural church, Sunday services were limited to once a month. Each summer, members would walk for miles to attend the church’s revival events held under brush arbors.

In 1918, the reverend B.C. Ansley and his wife, Nannie donated land for the church while they prepared to build a new church, members worshipped in a tomato shed on the property. A red brick sanctuary was erected by the winter of 1963.

With an active youth group and activities, community gardens and outreach, and involvement in national and state relief efforts, the church congregation has maintained a bond through the generations. Still on the circuit system, the New Hope United Methodist Church continues its mission of faith and service, significantly impacting the New Hope community.