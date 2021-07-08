Noonday VFD acquires new 1,000-gallon pumper truck

NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) – Noonday Volunteer Fire Department has a new 1,000-gallon pumper/water truck acquired as part of a Texas A&M Forest Service program to help rural volunteer fire departments.

“Noonday Volunteer Fire Department’s new pumper-tender is a versatile apparatus that will allow the firefighters to tackle a variety of emergencies in the wildland urban interface of East Texas,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Josh Bardwell. “It has the necessary components to be a water tender supporting other fire engines and the ability to operate as a frontline fire engine that can pump high volumes of water and Class A foam through its Compressed Air Foam System to effectively suppress fire.”

The truck replaces a 21-year-old piece of equipment.

“This new apparatus will be more reliable than our 21-year-old truck that was starting to need frequent maintenance,” said Noonday VFD Fire Chief Mel Harper. “We are still in the process of outfitting the tender with the tools for firefighting and rescue,” said Harper. “Once complete there will be training to familiarize department members with the trucks technology, maximizing the safety and efficiency of the departments operations.”

Noonday Volunteer Fire Department has served since 1974 and has open enrollment for anyone wishing to volunteer. To apply please contact Fire Chief Harper at mel.harper@smithcountyfire.org.

“We are grateful for the support from our Emergency Service District, the communities we serve and Texas A&M Forest Service for making grant opportunities available,” said Harper.

The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature.