Mineola Pecan House harvest impacted by weather, still looking forward to helping customers during holidays

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Pecan House in Mineola has been family-owned and operated for more than 40 years, and this is the first season they have been open all year long.

Pecan House staff members said harvesting is about two weeks behind because of the weather, but there are still plenty of pecans to go around.

“All of our pecans we sell to the public come from commercial orchards and we pull from several different locations Oklahoma, south Texas, Georgia, New Mexico. You know not everyone had the hard cold, so we will still be able to get good fresh pecans,” said Pam Franklin, Assistant Manager of the Pecan House County Store.

This year, the owners Mike and Karen Griffith added country store to their name to let people know they do more than just crack pecans. They are also proud to serve customers here in East Texas and overseas.

“You know we want you to have a smile on your face when you come in and a smile on your face when you leave,” said Franklin. “We want to be a destination place. When you walk in, we wanted you to feel like you are walking into an old fashion country store.”

At the entrance of the location, you are greeted by a giant friendly squirrel named Pecan Sam. He was made locally, and got his name from a contest.

Photo of Pecan Sam

“We have always been a family owned business. It’s now just owned and operated by a different family, but we always want to have that atmosphere in mind that this is a family owned and operated local small town business. And, we want you to come see us,” said Franklin.

With the holiday season approaching fast, they are seeing an increase in gift buying.

They offer fully custom tins, baskets and boxes filled with your favorite products and gift cards.

East Texans can order their gifts or find out more about the Pecan House Country Store by going to their website, here.