On icy roads, East Texas good Samaritans help save the day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas’ historic winter storm has left streets now packed with thick sheets of snow and ice. Its a dangerous a dangerous combination for East Texas drivers.

“If you don’t have a 4- wheel drive you don’t really need to leave the house unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Chance Chapman of Tyler, who was out driving in the treacherous highways on Wednesday.

One man told KEKT that he happy to use his 4-wheel drive to help who need a ride during this historic winter storm. “We’ve been just standing by the phone and if someone needs transportation, we go get them.”

On Wednesday, he was one of several people, braving the treacherous roads to help people trapped in ditches or sliding on in sheets of powder and ice.

Car after car needed help getting across ices patches.

One man said he helps others because he feels “fortunate and blessed … so we’re just trying to help everyone that we can.”

KETK benefited from the kindness of strangers. When a company vehicle began to slip and slide on ice, other jumped and pushed the van until it regained traction.

At a time when when people need help the most, good Samaritans are stepping up.