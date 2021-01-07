Overton woman receives home repairs from nonprofit after husband passes from COVID-19

Community

by: Rachel Hackbarth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas just awarded $19.3 million in affordable housing funds, and one woman from Overton received the gift of a lifetime.

Southside Bank in Tyler received $300,000 from FHLBD as part of the grant program. The East Texas bank is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is using that money for its Rural ReHabitat Program. The ReHabitat Program provides critical home repairs for low- income homeowners like Ana Gomez of Overton. Gomez lost her husband due to COVID-19 complications on Aug. 11, 2020.

“I didn’t think I was going to get the help right away,” Gomez said. “I though it may be years, and now we’ve been enjoying the heater. I feel like my husband is still protecting us.”

If you’re interested in applying for the housing program, you can visit their webpage.

