Ozarka donates money, bottled water to East Texas Food Bank as part of Giving Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water donated $5,000 and a truckload of water to East Texas Food Bank as part of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day of giving to nonprofits that takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“This very generous cash donation will provide up to 40,000 meals for our children, families and seniors in need,” East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane said.

“The bottled water is so important to our disaster readiness and was just in time to replenish our depleted stock! This need is especially important during the pandemic and holiday season,” he continued.

Ozarka has been contributing to the East Texas Food Bank since 2003, said information from the food bank.

“We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the East Texas Food Bank,”’ said Jeff Hall, Ozarka’s factory manager in Hawkins. “Providing support to local communities in need is so important to our Hawkins factory employees and we are glad that this holiday we are again able to assist ETFB and the good work they do in our region.”

The East Texas Food Bank serves over 90,000 households in 26 counties.