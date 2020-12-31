Panola County deputy remembered on anniversary of fatal shooting

PANOLA County (KETK) – A Panola County deputy who was shot to death one year ago is being remembered for his service.

William Chris Dickerson, who was 28, was shot and killed while making a traffic stop on FM 10 near FM 2260 on Dec. 31, 2019. During the stop the driver jumped out and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, shooting Deputy Dickerson six times.

“Today marks one year since our agency, our family and our community lost a man we all loved, Panola County Deputy Sheriff William Christopher Dickerson,” Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake posted on the department’s Facebook page. “The burden of our loss is no less today than it was one year ago, and we miss Deputy Dickerson every day we open our eyes and begin our tours of duty.”

Lake said that the legacy of Dickerson lives on through the work of those in the department.

“Let us never forget the sacrifice Deputy Chris Dickerson made for this community he loved and called home. Our Moto since losing Chris is ‘We will not let the work go unfinished,’ because that’s how Chris would have done it.

“We will not buckle, but we will hold the line my friend! Let us never forget the sacrifice that all law enforcement officers are willing to make, as well as the sacrifices the families of these officers also make,” Lake continued. “Please remember the legacy of Deputy Sheriff William Christopher Dickerson today and every day, and keep his family on your prayer list in the days, weeks, and years to come.”

Deputy Dickerson was a U.S. Army veteran and had served with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was 2009 graduate of Carthage High School, had worked with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Before that he served in the Texas Army National Guard and as a volunteer with Carthage Fire Department.

The suspected shooter, Gregory Newson, 47, fled to Shreveport following the shooting. He was arrested there after crashing his car. He remains in custody on capital murder charges.