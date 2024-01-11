TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is hosting their Souper Bowl food drive to help those in need throughout January and February.

PATH hopes to serve families in need this year with their 2024 Souper Bowl drive. They will be accepting canned foods and soups throughout the months of January and February to help families in need.

“Just seeing a smile upon their face, when you give them something that they normally wouldn’t get or have access to. That makes a difference in their lives and their families, so for us to be able to provide it and to see it, we take a lot of joy in that” said Crystal Session, PATH’s Program Director.

The donations from the Souper Bowl drive will be distributed locally through PATH’s Choice Food Pantry. Leslie Thomas, PATH’s development director, told KETK that last year the pantry assisted 6,748 different households helping 20,372 individuals.

Donations for the food drive can be dropped off at PATH’s main building at 402 W. Front St. Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.