Pathfinders Club proudly represents Lindale ISD in Special Olympics cheer competition

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — A group of students at Lindale ISD is cheering its way to the top in a virtual cheerleading competition.

The schools Pathfinders Club is participating in a virtual cheer competition as a part of Special Olympics Texas’ Winter Games.

This year the Special Olympics competition is being held virtually.

Special Olympics sent the team a cheer to learn. For the past three weeks, the Pathfinders have been perfecting the cheer. They are even wearing some of the past Lindale cheer squad uniforms.

The team sent in videos — both as a group and as individuals — to be judged. They will be evaluated on how well they hit their cheerleading poses, how loud they yelled and how well they memorized the chant.

Their coach, Christy Bateman, a physical education teacher who works with students with special needs, said the girls have learned a lot about cheerleading and more importantly are gaining confidence.

“I just want everybody to know not to underestimate our students with special needs,” she said. “They have such joy in life and they really set their bars high. I want to be the best that I can be for them and just offer opportunities (for them) to have fun and be joyous and to just love life.”

Bateman said that competing has been a big accomplishment for Pathfinders Club members and that they have learned to smile through it all.

The Pathfinders are anxiously awaiting their results, which will be announced on April 17.