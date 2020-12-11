Peltier Chevrolet helping Neal’s Wheels bring Christmas morning smiles to children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Peltier Chevrolet is joining KETK’s Neal Barton in making children’s Christmas dreams come true by ensuring a new bike or scooter is under the tree.

Monday, Dec. 14, is the last day to donate a gift for Neal’s Wheels.

People can drop off a new bicycle, scooter or accessory at KETK-TV, 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler, or Peltier Chevrolet at 2700 W. SW Loop 323 in Tyler, by 5 p.m. Monday.

David Bates, the general manager of Peltier Chevolet, says the dealership is happy to take part in the annual effort.

“We’re just so fortunate to be blessed to help out the community … even during tough times with COVID and everything else,” Bates said.

“We’re so grateful to receive these wonderful bikes and give back to these wonderful kids in need,” he said looking at some of the bike donations that have been dropped off at the dealership.

Bates said he is glad that the bikes will bring children happiness come Christmas morning. “We all know that Christmas is about giving and giving back. … Putting a smile (on their face) is what it is all about.”

Peltier Chevrolet will be open this weekend to accept bike donations.