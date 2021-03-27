TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some Tyler residents spent their Saturday giving back to the community.
The Born Kings and Justice League of East Texas mentorship groups held their third annual community cleanup event at Emmett Scott Park. They were joined by other volunteers.
Participants say the effort was to bring awareness and unity as well as to work with Keep Tyler Beautiful to pick up trash and improve the city.
- People gather at Emmett Scott Park as part of annual Neighborhood Cleanup Day
