TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday with Bandit, a 3-month-old puppy.

Bandit and several other puppies were left at Pets Fur People three months ago. Bandit is a mostly white puppy with brown spots, his face is half brown and white.

Bandit is a friendly and energetic puppy who loves to come up and greet people.

Pets Fur People has a $175 adoption fee which includes spaying, microchipping, vaccinating and testing.

“I’m telling you he needs some kids to play with, a little boy to grow up with,” Helms said. “He’s already totally vetted and now we just need to find him a home.”