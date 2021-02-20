Winter Weather Tools

PHOTO GALLERY: Snow and ice turns Lake Jacksonville into a winter wonderland

Community

Photos of Lake Jacksonville by Jon Hargett

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville is sharing photos by John Hargett showing aerial views of the Lake Jacksonville area after several inches of snow fell earlier this week.

