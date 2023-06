GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – Game wardens from Trinity, Houston, Angelina and Polk counties hosted the 33rd annual Kid Fishing Derby in Groveton on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Texas Game Wardens.

According to a Facebook post, 125 children came out to the derby and caught around 80 fish. They also got new fishing poles, bait, tackle, snow cones, hotdogs and drinks, officials said.

The game wardens thanked the Texas Game Warden Association and the Phillips and Due Foundation for donating 1,500 pounds of catfish to the community pond.