PHOTOS: KETK celebrates Nexstar’s 25th anniversary packing boxes at East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is a special day for us at KETK. Thursday is the 25th anniversary of our parent company Nexstar.

Founder’s Day of Caring was started by Nexstar in 2016. Every year, during the third week of June, employees of our 116 television markets are given paid time off to volunteer in the community.

KETK sent three different shifts of employees, from the general manager all the way down to production assistants, to the East Texas Food Bank to pack boxes that would be sent to senior citizens.

This story will be filled with more photos and videos throughout the day.

