PHOTOS: Longview man gets creative with snow, builds igloo

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Instead of spending the day cooped up indoors, a Longview man decided to dead outside and make an igloo fresh from the rare Texas snow.

Zahck Israel builds cabinets for a living and was getting tired of being cooped up indoors because of the weather.

It took eight hours over the course of two days, but Israel made an igloo right here in East Texas.

“I’m not the kind of person to sit inside the house, or ever sit still, so being forced not to work, it was just something to do,” Israel said.

The igloo, complete with candles and a makeshift fireplace, seemed to be the perfect spot for frozen popsicles and a few LED lights.

“The first night I finished it, my wife and I hung out in it for quite a while. Had a couple drinks in it and just hung out. It was pretty cool,” Israel said.

Though the finished product was impressive, Israel said building it was tough.

“It actually kind of sucked building it,” he said. “It was hard. It kept falling in, but figuring out how to do it was a fun challenge.”

According to Israel, this was a way of making the most out of a bad situation.