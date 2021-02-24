PHOTOS: See Tyler before and after historic storm

Community
Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe winter weather last week brought lows into the negatives in the heart of Texas.

We had a record low last Tuesday morning of -6, and a high yesterday afternoon of 77. That’s a difference of 83 degrees.

Tyler saw several inches of snow last week, coating roads and causing several car slide offs. One week later, the town was sunny and 70 degrees.

Many are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm, trying to fix broken pipes and protect their homes. Some areas are still under boil water notices as water providers strive to recover from the damages to their systems.

Some cities and counties have declared local state of disasters. FEMA declared 17 East Texas counties as major disaster areas, qualifying many people for federal support dealing with damages.

  • Near Tyler Pounds Airport. Photo courtesy of Cassie Ables
  • Snowfall in Tyler. Photo courtesy of Henry Dunn.
  • Snow at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. Photo courtesy of Todd Conradson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51