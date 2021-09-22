PHOTOS: See You at the Pole 2021 around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Students around the country and East Texas gathered early this morning around their flag pole for prayer, following a movement that started here in Texas back in the 1990’s.

Back in September of 1990, a small group of teenagers in Burleson, which is just outside of Fort Worth, went to their school flagpoles and prayed for their friends, schools, and leaders.

The name “See You at the Pole” came from an early brainstorming session. Now, students from all states and more than 20 other countries participate.

Here is a look at East Texas’ See you at the Pole events.



















































Arp ISD shared this video:

Tatum ISD shared this video:

Linden-Kildare ISD shared the following video: