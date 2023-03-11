LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) -The Central States Pygmy Goat Club was at the Longview Convention Complex’s Ag Pavilion today for their “Luck Of The Pygmy” goat show.

The event started at 9 a.m. this morning and features breeders from across the nation who are competing to be the Region Seven Champion.

“With pygmies they’re just so cute. So even young kids can be involved in this without being dragged as much,” Eva Morgan with the Central States Pygmy Goat Club said.

Organizers say with so much to do there’s bound to be fun for the whole family.