TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler held their annual Touch-a-Truck event this weekend at Green Acres Baptist Church.

The fundraiser for the non-profit gives children the opportunity to explore vehicles from many different East Texas businesses including first responders, construction equipment, 18-wheelers, local school buses and many others.

Additionally, food trucks, bounce houses and a toddler zone were included in the activities.

To date, The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. has given back more than $7.5 million, and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours, to better the community. This year alone, the League will contribute over 20,000 volunteer hours and over $290,000 to worthy community projects and endeavors.