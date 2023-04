TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pollard United Methodist Church is set to debut their production of “Mary Poppins” on April 19. They will have six different show dates from April 19 to 23.

Evening productions will be at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on both Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Director Nick Sheffield and Music Director Jayne Brown joined our FOX 51 Good Day team to share about their upcoming shows and what you can expect.

