Power companies say electricity will be restored in East Texas by Tuesday night

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Most East Texans who are without power should expect to get their lights and heat back on by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the two largest electrical providers.

“The majority of customers can expect to have power restored between Monday afternoon and 10 a.m. Tuesday with the remaining outages restored by Tuesday night,” said a statement from Oncor, the electrical provider for the Tyler area.

“The winter storm that passed through recently caused extensive damage to parts of our service area. Oncor personnel continue to work around the clock to assess damage and restore power in East Texas,” said a statement from the company.

The winter storm that began Tuesday afternoon and continued into pre-dawn hours Monday dumped from 2 to about 6 inches of snow in the area, which caused limbs to fall across power lines. At one time, tens of thousands in the region were without power.

Oncor’s company’s outage map Tuesday afternoon showed only a few dozen residents in the Tyler area remained without power.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. said it is making “significant progress” in restoring power in East Texas.

Estimated restoration times for customers in Longview, Marshall and Carthage have been moved from Wednesday night to Tuesday evening, the company said.

SWEPCO estimates the majority of East Texas customers will have power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon about 9,000 customers remained without power as crews continued to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service. More than 400 tree and line personnel from SWEPCO, its sister company Public Service of Oklahoma, and outside contract crews continue to work to restore service.

At the peak early Monday morning, about 60,400 customers were without power in Louisiana and East Texas.

“The quickest way to get restoration estimates for your home or business is to enroll in outage alerts through SWEPCO’s website,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.