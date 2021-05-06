Project Lifesaver ready to help Upshur County law officers find people with dementia who are lost

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A project that has been successful in helping locate people with dementia who become lost is now available in Upshur County.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s office and East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance have partnered to offer Project Lifesaver using funding from the Area Agency on Aging in Kilgore.

As part of the program, those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can be outfitted with a bracelet with a transmitter which helps law officers find them if they wander away.

The sheriff’s office and police departments in the county have been trained on how to work as part of the project.