About Project Roadblock

Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign exclusive to local broadcast television stations and is the largest annual station-supported initiative of a single PSA campaign. Sponsored by TVB, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Ad Council, Project Roadblock highlights the dangers of drinking and driving, subsequently motivating men 21-34 years old to stop driving ‘buzzed.’

KETK-TV (NBC), KFXK-TV (FOX51) and KTPN The Z (MyNetwork) along with Nexstar Media Group’s support of Project Roadblock not only displays its commitment to the safety of its communities but also demonstrates broadcasters’ power to influence, persuade, and affect social behavior. Every local broadcast TV station is encouraged to join Project Roadblock.

Now in its 17th year, Project Roadblock has proven its ability to inspire change, create impact, and save lives. In fact, through continued support of Project Roadblock and in combination with other drinking and driving prevention efforts, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have decreased 28% from 14,409 in 2004 to 10,511 in 2018. With your help this coming December, the road to safety continues.