Public all-action sports park set to unveil in Longview next month

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – From skateboarding to bicycling, rollerblading, to hopping on your favorite razor scooter, Longview’s newest addition to Ingram Park will be welcome to all in just a few short weeks.

Brian Dodson, the brains behind the project, spearheaded the idea back in 2017. With the help from the city of Longview and many other local contributors. Three years later, his dream is now becoming a reality.

“There’s always been a need for the kids to have a place, to have a safe place that way they’re not practicing on the street or in the schools,” said Dodson.

The $80,000 dollar park was donated in half by the City of Longview, the other half consisting of local contributors:

Peter’s Chevrolet

Go Green Racing

Steel and Pipe Supple

100 Women Who Care

Frank Hemmen Associates

Pals Foundation

Longview Cabinets

H&H Lumberjack Co. Vaughn

Jackson and Vivienne Wright

Wooley G’s Bike and Fitness

Mi Casita

Pizza King

Lanes Auto Sales

Dodson said they also did several fundraisers to raise money.

Given the pandemic, Dodson said this is the perfect safe haven for kids. Something he said is much bigger than the park.

“There’s always been the need, but especially now, more kids need to be outside and having fun and building friendships and being active and there are so many contributors that the skatepark provides besides just going up and down a ramp.“ Brian Dodson, Founder

From ameaturs to professionals, Dodson emphasized that this park is for everyone.

Dodson is a Longview native and is a skilled BMX Biker. In junior high and high school, Dodson said he never had a place here in Longview. “Now that I have kids and there’s still a need for it here. We wanted to make sure that the kids here have a place. There are so many kids here that are literally just sitting at home with nowhere to go. I couldn’t live here any longer and know that there wasn’t a safe place to ride.”

The park will be open to the public within the next 4 to 6 weeks. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page Skatepark For Longview.