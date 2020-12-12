Ready to roll! New action sports complex opens in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Dodson Action Sport Complex opened Saturday in Ingram Park with ramps, rails and slopes that brave skateboarders, inline skaters and bike riders dream about.

The complex is the result of a public-private partnership using money from the city and donations. The city council and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board named the complex in honor of Brian Dodson, who led the volunteer and fundraising effort.

Dodson has been working to make the park a reality for years. He said in an earlier interview he envisioned the sports complex as a safe place for kids. “There’s always been a need for the kids to have a place, to have a safe place that way they’re not practicing on the street or in the schools.”

Dodson said that the park is for everyone. The Dodson Action Sports Complex is designed for skateboards, scooters, inline skates and BMX freestyle bikes. Motorized vehicles are not allowed.

The skatepark is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Loitering in the park outside of open hours is prohibited.

The city says all must use the park at their own risk.