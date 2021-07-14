Red bricks pulled up from Tyler’s historic streets to be replaced

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some of Tyler’s historic red brick streets will soon be looking better.

The city council on Wednesday approved spending about $100,000 to replace red bricks that had been pulled up in order to make water and wastewater main repairs.

After the repairs were made, the sections of the streets affected were were resurfaced with asphalt. Due to a backlog of street repairs, the Street Department has been unable to go back and replace the bricks, said information from the city.

Crown Civil Construction will now put the bricks back along 43 utility cuts.

The project is funded through the General Fund, Street Commitment Fund and is a priority of council identified during the 2021 State of the City event, said the city.

The City’s Street Commitment Fund was created for fiscal year 2017-2018 to continue funding the seal coat program. City Council pledged to use a 1 cent tax increase to help provide money for this fund.