TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Red Dirt Barbecue and Music Festival was in full swing in downtown Tyler on Saturday. The festival had live music, fresh food and drinks all throughout the streets of Tyler over the weekend.

“Lot of good stuff, as you can hear, going on right now. I tell you what, if you’re not here, you outta be. It’s one of the best concerts in the state of Texas. Going on right here in Tyler, Texas,” attendee Bryan Twaddle said.

Tyler streets were back open around three in the morning on Sunday and bus routes will be back to normal service hours on Monday.