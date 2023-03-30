TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Throughout the month of March, KETK profiled four different extraordinary women who are making waves across East Texas.

In 2023, we told the stories of the following Remarkable Women:

Glenna Harkness , Program Director for the Family Crisis Center of East Texas

, Program Director for the Family Crisis Center of East Texas Ianthia Fisher , Mayor of Crockett

, Mayor of Crockett LaRhonda Hamilton , Veteran and Professor

, Veteran and Professor Cindi Featherston-Shields, Creator of a non-profit benefitting SPCA of East Texas

In the end, Featherston-Shields was selected as our Remarkable Woman for 2023.

She will have the opportunity to choose a qualified charity to receive a $1,000 donation courtesy of KETK. In addition to that, she will receive a gift voucher, redeemable at The Travel Committee for a trip to Los Angeles. This includes air travel accommodations, a hotel stay and roundtrip ground transportation between the airport and the hotel.

She will be considered for the second semi-finalist regional round.

ABOUT FEATHERSTON-SHIELDS

Featherston-Shields is a real estate professional with a passion for animals. She serves on the Board of Directors for the SPCA of East Texas and created WAGS Upscale Consignment and Boutique. WAGS sells gently used furniture, with the proceeds benefitting the SPCA of East Texas.

“We saw the great need that we had here in Smith County for supporting animals because there’s a lot of homeless animals here in Smith County,” Featherston-Shields said. “I don’t think people really recognize that or realize that, so we started WAGS as a way to help fund the SPCA.”

In addition to her work to help find loving homes for animals that need them, she has also become a mentor to local women through her success center.

The center teaches women about podcasting, video editing for social media and more. Featherston-Shields said she is looking forward to what the future holds for them.

This Remarkable Woman offered a piece of advice to other women:

“Don’t ever limit yourself,” she said. “The sky’s the limit. You can do anything you want to do. To just reach for the stars and get some training on what you want to do and find your passion. Find what really sets your soul on fire every morning when you wake up.”

