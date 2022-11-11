EAST TEXAS (KETK) – KETK, FOX51 and Nexstar Media Group are looking for a women who have made a tremendous difference in community impact, self-achievement, or exhibits innovation, creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Nov. 14 will kick-off our fourth year of receiving nominations from East Texas! Each year, we spotlight several nominees on-air and online, telling their stories and sharing their messages with all of the Piney Woods.

See below for details on entry and prizes. Please note that self-nominations are ineligible.

There will be 3 rounds and 114 winners, including 114 local market winners, 7 semi-finalist regional Nominee winners selected from amongst the local market winner’s Nominee, and 1 national Nominee winner selected from amongst the 7 semi-finalist Nominee winners, in this Contest.

Round 1:

The local market winner and their Nominee will be selected on December 23, 2022 by a panel of local judges as detailed above. The local winner and their Nominee will be notified by phone or email on January 9, 2023. The local winner and Nominee will also be announced on the air during the KETK News at 4:00 PM and FOX51 News at 9:00 PM on March 29, 2023.

The local market winner will receive the opportunity to select the Nominee that advances to the second semi-finalist regional round. The local market winner prize has no monetary value. Entrants can win only once.

The local market winner’s Nominee will receive an opportunity to select one (1) registered/qualified 501(3)c charity to receive a $1,000 donation courtesy of the Station. Each local market winner’s Nominee will receive a gift voucher, redeemable at The Travel Committee for a trip to Los Angeles, California, which includes:

Round-trip airfare, coach/economy, for winner’s Nominee, to Los Angeles departing from and returning to the same airport;

One (1) standard, double occupancy hotel room for two (2) nights (one room, room rate and taxes only) at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel located at 1755 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (check in 4/2/2023 and check out 4/4/2023), and

Roundtrip ground transportation between the Los Angeles airport and hotel.

Air travel and accommodations must be reviewed, approved and booked through The Travel Committee, 3642 Eltham Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, (410) 363-1176, by or before 4:00 pm EST on January 13, 2023.

The local market winner’s Nominee will be considered for the second semi-finalist regional round.

The Nominee trip to Los Angeles has an approximate retail value of $1,500.00.

Round 2:

The seven semi-finalist Nominee winners will be selected from amongst the local market winner Nominees on January 13, 2023 by a regional judge as detailed above. The semi-finalist Nominees will be notified by phone or email on March 29, 2023. The semi-finalist Nominees will also be announced during the during the 2023 Remarkable Women Show, scheduled to air in April 2023 (time to be determined solely by Nexstar). The 7 semi-finalist Nominee winners will advance to the national round.

The semi-finalist regional round prize has no monetary value.

Round 3:

The national Nominee winner, Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of 2023, will be selected, from amongst the 7 semi-finalists, on March 3, 2023, by a panel of judges as detailed above. The national Nominee winner will be notified on April 3, 2023. The national Nominee winner will also be announced during the 2023 Remarkable Women Show, scheduled to air in April 2023 (time to be determined solely by Nexstar). The national Nominee winner will receive 1 commemorative 2023 Remarkable Woman plaque and the opportunity to select 1 registered/qualified 501(3)c charity to receive a $10,000 donation courtesy of The Nexstar Foundation.