The time has come to nominate remarkable women in East Texas for Nexstar’s fifth annual Remarkable Women event, where we highlight achievements of extraordinary women in the area.

March is Women’s History Month, and we celebrate the remarkable women across the nation and explore inspiring stories and events that empower and honor women’s achievements.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Women’s History Month unfolds this March, communities across the nation are coming together to recognize the remarkable women who have left a memorable mark in their communities. In East Texas, the annual Remarkable Women event is gearing up to celebrate and honor the exceptional achievements of local women who have made a significant impact.

We are encouraging residents to nominate women they believe deserve recognition. These nominations are essential to identify the unsung heroes, the trailblazers and the changemakers who have made a positive difference in various fields and sectors. The nomination window closes on Nov. 30 at 12 a.m.

One of the key aspects of this event is the focus on women who exhibit innovation, creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit, as they play a vital role in driving progress and change within their community. Their stories serve as inspiration for future generations and emphasize the importance of nurturing and supporting female leaders.

Throughout Women’s History Month, the top four stories of these remarkable women will be shared and celebrated on Tuesdays in March on KETK News at 4 p.m. and FOX51 East Texas News at 9 p.m. The local winner will be announced on April 2, 2024.

The Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of the Year event invites our East Texas winner and 112 other winners from across the country to meet in Los Angeles for a Remarkable Women of the Year 2024 event.

Stay tuned for the remarkable stories of these women as East Texas joins the nationwide celebration of Women’s History Month.