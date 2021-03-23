Remarkable Woman: Amanda Welch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amanda Welch is a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler who strives to lift spirits even in the darkest of times.

She works inside the COVID unit at the hospital, spending her days raising spirits and spreading positivity through her care.

“I always write a scripture on the board… try to give a little bit of encouragement and spread the love,” Welch said.

In her 21 years of nursing, she says she’s answering a personal call from God to spread positivity and encouragement wherever she goes. Still, working at a hospital during a pandemic can take an emotional toll.

“The biggest challenge was dealing with the emotional aspect of, you know, these families not being able to come and visit,” Welch said. “And, that’s hard on the family, that’s hard on the patient, but it’s also hard on the nurse.”

She said her normal schedule is 36 hours per week, with three 12 hour shifts. Through the pandemic, hospital staff has picked up a lot of extra shifts.

After her 12 hour shift on the COVID floor, spreading hope wherever she can, Welch finds strength through her support system.

“The Lord is my strength. He is the one that strengthens me through everything, but then of course my family is all the world to me as well,” Welch said.

With a devoted husband, nine children and soon to be six grandchildren, Amanda’s life is full of love and pride.

“They’re all just genuinely good people and I’m just so proud of that fact,” Welch said.

Her service does not stop at East Texas. For the past few years, Welch has given up her vacation time for service by taking missionary trips to the Dominican Republic and Zimbabwe.

She said people there sometimes walk for miles and miles to get medical care.

“You think you’re going there to give a blessing, but you get so much more,” Welch said.

Still, Welch would tell you she doesn’t feel she qualifies as a remarkable woman.

“I can’t imagine why somebody would choose me for something like that, because I’m just about as ordinary as you can get,” Welch said.

Welch lives everyday letting her faith be bigger than her fear, and that’s only a part of what makes her so remarkable.