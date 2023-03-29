TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When this Remarkable Woman is not working as a real estate professional, she is helping local animals find loving homes.

Cindi Featherston-Shields is passionate about animals and has 100% of the proceeds from her boutique, WAGS Upscale Consignment and Boutique, benefit the SPCA of East Texas.

“Homeless animals is very near and dear to my heart and my family’s heart, and so our plans for the store is we added a different element of consignment to it this year,” Featherston-Shields said.

She said her love for animals is what brought her rescue dog, Roscoe, into her life.

“He spent four years on a tether in the backyard of somebody’s house, and this dog’s life is completely changed now,” Featherston-Shields said. “He flies on airplanes with me, he goes everywhere with me.”

She works to raise awareness on the stray dog population in East Texas and help those animals find the right home.

“I think every animal has a certain personality just like people do and it’s about finding that fit for that person,” Featherston-Shields said.

In addition to her efforts to benefit the SPCA of East Texas, where she is also a board member, Featherston-Shields enjoys mentoring women and recently started a success center.

“We opened it up in November of this year, this past year and at our success center, we are teaching and training people in their careers,” Featherston-Shields said.

The center teaches women about podcasting, video editing for social media and more. Featherston-Shields said she is looking forward to what the future holds for the success center.

“This year is very exciting. You know, a lot of times people are getting ready to wind down I guess at my age but I’m just getting my second wind.”

This Remarkable Woman offered a piece of advice to other women:

“Don’t ever limit yourself. The sky’s the limit. You can do anything you want to do. To just reach for the stars and get some training on what you want to do and find your passion,” she said. “Find what really sets your soul on fire every morning when you wake up.”