Remarkable Woman: Denise Walker

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Pastor Denise Walker has helped people struggling in her community for more than two decades.

She is in charge of ADDICT Ministries, which stands for A Dedicated Disciple in Christ Today. She works with those with addictions and people who were incarcerated.

“I’m not telling you something I learned out of a book,” Walker said. “If God can change my life and keep me out of the pit that I was in, he can do the same for you.”

According to Walker, the hardest part of her job is helping those who don’t want to help themselves.

“I keep trying till God tells me to stop,” Walker said.

Faith is a big part of her job. Showing reverence to God is something Walker is very passionate about.

“You can’t stay the same, you got to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. We got to become something different something we never even thought we can be.” Denise Walker, pastor of ADDICT ministries

She’s balancing her duties with her ministry and helping taking care of her parents. Her mother is bedridden and it’s taking a toll on Walker.

“To be really honest it’s painful, learning how to just to love her and meet her right there where she is, and to see her become someone you never knew before,” Walker said.

Despite being stressed most of the time, Walker chooses to smile instead of complain. That’s just one of the many things that makes her remarkable.