Remarkable Woman: LaTisha Cartwright

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A time of isolation, unknowns and frustration also unveiled the heroes hidden among us, and one of them is LaTisha Cartwright.

“For me, putting others before myself is what keeps me grounded, the love that I feel from the residents and their families.” Latisha Cartwright, Senior Executive Director, Atria Senior Living Facility

Cartwright and her team at Atria Willow Park, an elderly living community in Tyler, have put their lives on the line to keep their seniors safe as COVID-19 looms over those most susceptible.

“I put off a lot just because I didn’t want to bring COVID into my community because God forbid it was me that brought it in,” said Cartwright.

While managing to go almost a year without a single case, the inevitable happened.

“I have seen and lost so much over the past year especially,” said Cartwright.

The pandemic, her responsibility as Executive Director mixed in with her role as a single mother, keeps Cartwright on her toes. Cartwright said her motivation to keep moving forward in a time of loss are her two kids: Devin, her oldest son, who’s now a father to his own son Xanye, and Gracie, a star-studded athlete.

Cartwright is loved by her Atria Community, and to her, a lot of the residents in her community are family. That feeling is mutual to all under her care. To them, she’s beyond the head honcho in their senior living home, but rather a friend.

Her mission is centered around this:

“Really what you’re doing is looking for the intangible things, not the brick and the mortar, not necessarily what the food tastes like, or what people look like, but it is how do you feel.”

Cartwright’s origin story into the healthcare industry wasn’t one of passion at first.

“I never wanted to do this…I always wanted to teach and be a coach,” said Cartwright.

Her career path was sparked by her father, Curtis Cartwright after he became terminally ill. Instead of going off to college, Cartwright wanted to stay and take care of her father, thus sparking her on the path that guided her to her role today: one that made Cartwright the courageous frontline hero to her family, friends and staff members.

“It’s just where God said you know, I know this is what you want to do, but I have another plan,” said Cartwright.

LaTisha Cartwright was nominated by her sister, Kay Cartwright. Here’s what Kay had to say about LaTisha: