Remarkable Woman: Loni Rennick

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Loni Rennick is a coach for your body, mind, and even your bank account.
Loni and her husband own CrossFit 259 in Longview, and have been working with those who want to get in shape.
“When people need help, we have an open door policy and we’re like, ‘Okay, let’s see what we can do.’ It’s really turned into helping anyone we can,” Rennick said.
Part of what Rennick does is give people the tools to succeed themselves. She says she is inspired everyday by her team.
“Watching those transitions, I tell my boot campers, ‘We did this to change lives, but you’re changing mine.'”
One life she changed was that of her sister in law, who was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant.
“We’re going to do a fundraiser, and it’s going to be a bootcamp,” Rennick said. “All the proceeds are going to go to her. It got so large in a six-week boot camp.”
Within eight weeks, they raised over $10,000.
Since then, she’s actively taken part in charity work from local shelters for homeless vets or no-kill animal shelters.
During the pandemic, she continued to provide leadership to the community through Zoom classes an virtual Sunday worship sessions. In addition, she has held multiple benefits for members or families who have suffered an illness or loss.
Rennick says she is currently in the process of launching a new non-profit.
“Stronger together” is a phrase Rennick uses during her bootcamp sessions with her team.
Making those around her stronger – in more ways than one – is part of what makes Loni Rennick so remarkable.
“Allana Michelle Rennick, known to the community as Loni, is the co-owner of CrossFit259. She and her husband, Adam, established the business in Longview, TX, in 2013. Adam recently celebrated 20 yrs. in the Marine Corps, and they have one daughter, Avery. The motto for CF259 is “”Community Built/Coach Driven””. Family is very important to Loni. In 2019, her sister-in-law was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She dedicated a six-week boot camp in her honor to help provide necessary funding for the treatments. Loni chose the words “”Community Built”” as a mission statement. She has touched countless lives in the community. During the pandemic, she continued to provide leadership to the community through “”Zoom”” classes and Sunday worship sessions virtually. She also donated money to multiple local small businesses during this time. When a member in the community has a need, Loni always shows up. She organized a relief effort of over 50 members to help clean up a members house destroyed in a storm. She has held multiple benefits for members or families who have suffered illness or loss. She puts others needs before her own. Admitting in a recent workout, she had let her own fitness level decline. She made a commitment to raise her own personal expectations to get back on track and easily met that goal. One of her most common phrases, and her ultimate goal, is “” I’m here to change people’s lives””. She is truly changing lives in the community. She has created a community with CF259. We are a “”Box Fam”” and we are “”Stronger Together””. Loni exemplifies leadership in so many ways. She is not just a fitness coach for the physical aspect. She incorporates emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being for all members. After workouts, she gives motivational speeches and posts positive affirmations, not only on the group FB pages for Longview Fitness Academy and CF259, but her personal page as well. Just recently she started a “”Workout and Worship”” on Sundays. I believe Loni exemplifies all three categories for this award. She radiates positivity and truly believes that ALL members of this community can reach their goals, no matter how great or how small those goals are. She dedicates her life to enable people to “”Live their Best Life””!”Nominated by Kim Briggs
