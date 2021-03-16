Remarkable Woman: Loni Rennick

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Loni Rennick is a coach for your body, mind, and even your bank account.

Loni and her husband own CrossFit 259 in Longview, and have been working with those who want to get in shape.

“When people need help, we have an open door policy and we’re like, ‘Okay, let’s see what we can do.’ It’s really turned into helping anyone we can,” Rennick said.

Part of what Rennick does is give people the tools to succeed themselves. She says she is inspired everyday by her team.

“Watching those transitions, I tell my boot campers, ‘We did this to change lives, but you’re changing mine.'”

One life she changed was that of her sister in law, who was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant.

“We’re going to do a fundraiser, and it’s going to be a bootcamp,” Rennick said. “All the proceeds are going to go to her. It got so large in a six-week boot camp.”

Within eight weeks, they raised over $10,000.

Since then, she’s actively taken part in charity work from local shelters for homeless vets or no-kill animal shelters.

During the pandemic, she continued to provide leadership to the community through Zoom classes an virtual Sunday worship sessions. In addition, she has held multiple benefits for members or families who have suffered an illness or loss.

Rennick says she is currently in the process of launching a new non-profit.

“Stronger together” is a phrase Rennick uses during her bootcamp sessions with her team.

Making those around her stronger – in more ways than one – is part of what makes Loni Rennick so remarkable.