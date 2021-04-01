Remarkable Woman of East Texas winner: Denise Walker

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Remarkable Woman of East Texas winner was announced Thursday morning on East Texas Live.

Pastor Denise Walker won the 2021 Remarkable Woman of East Texas and will receive $1,000 to give to her ministry. Walker also qualifies to be names Nexstar Media Group’s national Woman of the Year award.

On April 1, one woman in each market will be announced as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Women of the Year” award. Then on April 8, their will be a taping of the Nexstar Remarkable Women Show at WGN studios in Chicago.

The Remarkable Women Special will air at 4 p.m. on WGN. A 60 minute special for Remarkable Women will be on April 11 at noon, KFXK on April 11 at 1:30 p.m. and KTPN on April 17 at 1 p.m.

Walker has helped people struggling in her community for more than two decades.

She is in charge of A.D.D.I.C.T. Ministries, which stands for A Dedicated Disciple in Christ Today. She works with those with addictions and people who were incarcerated.

“I’m not telling you something I learned out of a book,” Walker said. “If God can change my life and keep me out of the pit that I was in, he can do the same for you.”

According to Walker, the hardest part of her job is helping those who don’t want to help themselves.

“I keep trying till God tells me to stop,” Walker said.

Faith is a big part of her job. Showing reverence to God is something Walker is very passionate about.

“You can’t stay the same, you got to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. We got to become something different something we never even thought we can be.” DENISE WALKER, PASTOR OF A.D.D.I.C.T. MINISTRIES

She’s balancing her duties with her ministry and helping taking care of her parents. Her mother is bedridden and it’s taking a toll on Walker.

“To be really honest it’s painful, learning how to just to love her and meet her right there where she is, and to see her become someone you never knew before,” Walker said.

Despite being stressed most of the time, Walker chooses to smile instead of complain. That’s just one of the many things that makes her remarkable.

