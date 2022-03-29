TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sally Atwood of Tyler is not your average woman – she is a survivor. Just a few years ago she lived a normal life with her husband, children, sisters, and grandchildren until everything changed in 2020.

Sally began struggling with her emotions, having random crying spells that were unprovoked. She decided to seek medical attention. Many doctors visits and tests showed that nothing was wrong, but Sally’s symptoms kept getting worse.

Her daughter, Tanya Blasingame, said, “Eventually, she started to slur a little bit. And then the slurring got worse and worse and worse.”

Atwood visited a neurologist who suggested a few possibilities – including ALS. After his testing and a second and third opinion, it was confirmed that Sally has Bulbar Onset ALS. Blasingham says this diagnosis means, “It will go on through the rest of her body.”

Since December of 2020, the disease has taken much from Sally. The strength in her body has declined. She describes her legs as fatigued and has struggled with dramatic weight loss.

“We actually weighed the same when this began,” says her daughter, “and she weighs 95 lbs. now.”

Sally has also lost the ability to swallow, requiring a feeding tube. But the biggest loss – her ability to speak.

The Tyler resident uses many tools to communicate like her phone, her eye-gaze, and her daughter and granddaughter Ansley to translate. Her losses will not stop there, as the conditions continue to worsen everyday. Although she can’t speak, she is making sure her voice is heard.

“When you’re diagnosed you have 2-5 years. So, she said, ‘if it’s only two, then I’m gonna make a difference,’” Blasingame said.

Sally Atwood’s debilitating disease has pushed her to fight for others. She is a member of No More Excuses ALS Watchdog Group – a platform that Sally and her daughter says “fights hard to get medicine into bodies.”

“The problem with ALS is that there’s stuff out there. I mean, this disease has been around over 104 years and we’ve made so much progress in so many ways, but that’s one that we haven’t,” Blasingame said.

ALS is a 100% fatal and paralyzing disease, according to Atwood. She says there have been no disease modifying treatments in 160 years, people have been dying while waiting for therapies, and promising therapies are stuck in clinical trials, but up to 90% of people don’t qualify for trials.

This pushed her to send daily messages and make visits to elected officials, urging them to pass the ACT for ALS bill. This bill authorizes new grants to support expanded access and research programs.

Thanks partly to Sally and her family’s efforts, the bill passed unanimously on December 23, 2021.

“We cried the night that we heard that the act did pass. Especially because of all the letters that were written and the phone calls that were made. She actually went and sat at Louie Gohmert’s office to speak to him,” Blasingame said.

Even with a death sentence hanging over her head, Sally Atwood remains positive. Her daughter says, “Instead of beating her down, she was just like, ‘I’m gonna fight.’”

The survivor wants nothing more than to help others have a fighting chance, and that’s only one of the many things that makes her so remarkable.

“It’s super unfair to lose someone so early that has so much to give and is full of life. And for her, she feels that way about other people that are going through this,” Blasingame said. “They shouldn’t have to suffer. Especially if there are things out there that could make a difference. And if there’s not things out there that can make a difference, we’re gonna fight along with anyone who is willing to fight to make a difference.”