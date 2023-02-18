LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Saturday morning, Longview hosted the Ricky Borden Memorial Kids Fish Derby.

Families with children ages three to 16 were encouraged to join the free fishing event at Teague Park Lake this morning.

The event was sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation and was free for everyone to attend. Fishing poles and bait were included.

The grand prize for the child who caught the biggest fish was a trampoline. Marina Garcia, Longview recreation supervisor, said they had around 300 people come out since 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say this is a great way to get kids outside and into the spirit of fishing.