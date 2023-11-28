TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Visit Tyler announced on Tuesday the third year of the Rose City Ambassador program, a unique volunteer experience for local high school students.

The Rose City Ambassador program is a designed to give students the opportunity to volunteer in the community, and is open to all academically eligible Smith County high school students.

Program participants will be greeters for large community events and at the visitor center throughout the year. Community events include the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, the Texas Rose Festival and the Azalea District Trail of Lights.

“We found there was a need in the community to offer volunteer opportunities to students throughout the year,” said Susan Travis, Visit Tyler vice president of sales.

The community service volunteer hours earned by students can be used for college applications or for any high school volunteer hour requirements.

The Rose City Ambassador program replaced the Azalea Belle program that was only open to female students for the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail event.

“2022 was the first year of the newly launched program, and it was a huge success! The students learned so much, and several of them served again in 2023 and are planning to apply again in 2024,” said Travis.

The program will accept 15 to 20 students for the upcoming year. Students will need to reapply each year to remain in the program.

The deadline to submit the application for this coming year is Jan. 22, and applications can be found here or at your local high school counselor’s offices.