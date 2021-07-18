Rose City Farmers Market hosts Kids Market Day at ETX Brewing Co.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rose City Farmers Market held a kids market day filled with lots of activities at ETX Brewing Co. in Downtown Tyler.

From kids yoga to live music. There were many things for kids to do at the Kids Market Day held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Kids participated in crafts and face painting and held tastings and kids recipes. The event was free and the space was filled with local vendors.

“There’s just not a lot of things to do with kids in the summer it can be hard to find things to do with your kids on the weekends and so we wanted to offer a unique experience and get kids to the market to experience the market in an unique and special way,” Jessica Bullock, the organizer of the event said.

According to Bullock almost 1,000 people came out to see what the market had to offer.

Kids Market Day was an event for area children to enjoy a hands-on experience of the farmers market. The next “Kid’s Market Day” will be coming next summer.