CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rosenwald School historical marker was unveiled on Saturday at the Antioch Baptist Church in Chandler.

The marker was unveiled by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum. ECDC said that there were seven Rosenwald schools in Henderson County and one was in the Antioch community.

For southern African-American children attending a Rosenwald school meant they were at the forefront of education at the time, according to an ECDC press release.

The Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation donated the historical marker as a part of their mission to illuminate American history.