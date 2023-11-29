TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a public statement made on Monday, the Tyler Rotary Clubs shared why the Rose City Christmas Parade could not have been rescheduled.

“Thank you to all the participants and sponsors for their support of the 2023 Rose City

Christmas Parade. We empathize with the community over the cancellation of the event.

We too, after tireless hours of preparation, are equally frustrated and disappointed with

the impending weather impact, safety of all is our priority. Rescheduling the parade was

discussed with the City of Tyler, and the alternate dates provided were not feasible for

multiple logistical reasons. This decision was made jointly with the City of Tyler and the

Rotary Clubs of Tyler.” Rotary Clubs of Tyler

In the statement, they said the fees paid by participants will be refunded to them, and participants are able to reregister for the 2024 parade.