RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A single mother from Rusk is turning her passion into a project she’s calling, Little Mexico Plaza. It will be a place where the community can experience an authentic taste from Mexico without ever having to leave East Texas.

Jennifer Pacheco has endured many hardships from loosing her spouse to suicide, to one of her children surviving cancer. She said she hopes to create a space where the Rusk community can come and get a feel of Mexico.

People can look forward to authentic Mexican snacks like elotes in a cup, nachorones and Mexican candy. Pacheco also plans on hosting traditional Mexican celebrations like Dia de Los Muertos and more.

“I grew up with the Mexican culture. It was the bright colors (and) it was merry everywhere,” she said.

There will be a party room available to rent as well as a game room where kids can come hang out while adults have social time.

“We love our kids, but we need a safe place where we know they’re right there in the next room. But, we’re here, catching up with the girls and just getting a moment,” Pacheco said.

Even though it’s hard work, she says her motivation behind this is to make her kids proud. Her oldest son will be the Little Mexico Plaza’s general manager and a close friend will be working as the event coordinator and marketing manager.

The plaza will be at 581 South Dickinson Drive and doors are set to open on Feb. 17. There will be a grand opening that weekend.