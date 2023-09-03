MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The City of Mineola is celebrating their 150th anniversary all year long and on Saturday they held their Sabine Stomp Music Festival at the Mineola Nature Preserve.

People from all across East Texas got to enjoy the live music, food and performances from musicians like Cory Morrow, Josh Ward and Lindale’s own Chris Colston.

“Well I think it’s an awesome event because it’s drawing more people in and exposing what an awesome jewel this is in Mineola, to have 2911 acres of nature preserve out here,” said Allison Utley with the Mineola Parks and Open Spaces Board.

According to Utley, this event will help maintain the nature preserve and keep the park free and available for everyone.