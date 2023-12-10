TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Salon Selections hair salon in Tyler is marking ten years of their clinic for special needs children and to celebrate they offered free haircuts on Sunday.

They also raffled off a two hundred dollar gift certificate for the salon and gift cards to J Buds BBQ.

Owner of Salon Selections Donna Granberry has a son with special needs. Granberry explained how important working with special needs children is to her.

“This salon is a part of my sanity, coming to the salon allows me to communicate with the public in a different way. I have a one on one experience. And when I first started, I didn’t realize what a blessing it would be for me to give back to other special parents,” said Granberry.

Granberry added that anyone who couldn’t be there Sunday can still get a free hair cut for the next six months.